- Traders now follow clients in multiplayer
- Added on screen helper keys for Miner bots
- Lowered the minimum quality level required to run deferred rendering
- Fixed a bug where you could call traders more than once
- Fixed a bug where tooltips from your inventory would stick around after you closed the window
- Fixed a bug where defeating an enemy in combat would snap the camera to look somewhere else
- Certain items no longer duplicate if placed on the client and it was the last item in the stack
- Fixed a bug where traders might not stop following you
Ficterra update for 16 December 2021
Small Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update