 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Ficterra update for 16 December 2021

Small Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 7892230 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Traders now follow clients in multiplayer
  • Added on screen helper keys for Miner bots
  • Lowered the minimum quality level required to run deferred rendering
  • Fixed a bug where you could call traders more than once
  • Fixed a bug where tooltips from your inventory would stick around after you closed the window
  • Fixed a bug where defeating an enemy in combat would snap the camera to look somewhere else
  • Certain items no longer duplicate if placed on the client and it was the last item in the stack
  • Fixed a bug where traders might not stop following you

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 852881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.