 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Dota 2 update for 16 December 2021

ClientVersion 5125

Share · View all patches · Build 7892227 · Last edited by Wendy

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for English

English Localization

  • DOTA_Fall2021_MysteryBox_ErrorOpening: Aghanim's Helping Hand chest failed to open!Aghanim's Helping Hand chest failed to open!<br><br>This may be due to a delay in processing the item, in which case, the correct number of battle points will be awarded and visible in the Points Log when the item has finished processing.

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Win32 Depot 373302
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Simplified Chinese Depot 373309
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Vulkan Common Depot 401535
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.