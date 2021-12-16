Dota 2 update for 16 December 2021
ClientVersion 5125
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for English
English Localization
- DOTA_Fall2021_MysteryBox_ErrorOpening:
Aghanim's Helping Hand chest failed to open!›
Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Win32 Depot 373302
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Simplified Chinese Depot 373309
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Vulkan Common Depot 401535
- Loading history…
Extra notes