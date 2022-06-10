Project Warlock II is now available to play in Early Access!

Five years ago, when Project Warlock launched, it was already envisioned as the first part of the trilogy, and though 2018 seems like forever ago, we are now nearing the second step on that journey. And that one starts with a baby step for Palmer – the first of the three Warlocks to grace the game.

To get you in the right mood, we used one of the new tools you’ll get to use yourself in a matter of months. Photo Mode - currently in the testing phase - will allow you to craft your videos to the soundtrack of your choosing. And what better way to show a glimpse of the power of this tool than in our very own Project Warlock II Early Access launch trailer. In all, it’s 100% in-game captured footage glory.

Hopefully, by this time, you’re either a Backer or already have made up your mind to buy Project Warlock II, but let's assume you still need some convincing. And instead of us - let’s pass the mic over to one of the people responsible for the fact that a game like Project Warlock can even exist. So, without further ado – take it away, John.

Project Warlock II is a much more complex game than its predecessor, but talking about this seems kind of redundant with the first chapter of the game now available to play. So, grab the game with a launch discount or from one of the three bundles with even better offers.

The first Bundle comes courtesy of the Early Access behemoth – the super smooth, sexy ULTRAKILL from the retro shooter powerhouse New Blood Interactive.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26602/ULTRAKILL_x_Project_Warlock_2/

The second in line is the new dude on the block bundle. Only the dude smokes, the block is pissed all over, and a cat is running for his life in the recently released POSTAL: Brain Damaged by the fellow Poles at Hyperstrange.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26600/POSTAL_Brain_Damaged_x_Project_Warlock_2/

Last but not least is the Project Warlock I & II combo for those who never had the chance to play the first game and would like to give it a go.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26638/Project_Warlock_1_&_2/

This is just the beginning and we hope you'll join us on this ride and share your feedback on the forum and our Discord. Leave a review if you like it, and stay tuned for more!