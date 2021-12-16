 Skip to content

Corruption of Champions II update for 16 December 2021

New Patch: Hearts and Whores

Build 7892070

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've got a chunk more Khor'minos content and some lovely kitsune love as well to send you off to the holidays with~

0.4.27 Patch Notes:

  • Keros can be a girl now?? Talk to your local trickster deity to learn more. (By TheObserver)
  • There’s a new companion, Agnimitra, whose recruitment starts at the Wayfort after completing Winter City.
  • You can now visit the Khor’minos brothel, with two new whores (and more to come).
  • More Wayfort Renovation progress + two new residents, Aileh the Dragoness and Rumie the Bee Bartender.
  • After having sexed her and done the artificer’s quest, you can now take Rindo as your concubine and put a kit in her.
  • New busts: KM whores, Aileh, Fem!Keros, Brienne 2.0, Pregnant Rindo + Post-Baby, Agnimitra, Atugia 2.0

Changed files in this update

Corruption of Champions II Content Depot 1292691
CoC2 Windows Binaries Depot 1292692
