Bean and Nothingness update for 16 December 2021

Patch Notes -- Dec 15

Dec 15

As of this patch, the game backs up your save files any time the game is run with a newer version than the last time you backed up. These backups are called backup0.sav, backup1.sav, etc, in the game's save folder.

Bugfixes
  • Fixed a couple bugs that caused undo data to get corrupted when leaving & re-entering a puzzle. We really appreciate the feedback we've gotten from y'all about these bugs on our Discord server :D
Puzzles
  • "the land without yellow": Fixed an unintended solution.
  • "indestructible": Fixed an unintended solution.

