Great Lakes Simulator Launches Today

GREAT LAKES SIMULATOR LAUNCH PRESS RELEASE

Jason Dial and Digital Light announced today that his new PC game Great Lakes Simulator has launched and is live and available for purchase on the Steam gaming network. Go for a quick boat ride on the lakes or immerse yourself in a 96 hour round trip from Port Huron to Duluth and back thru full 1-to-1 scale Lake Huron and Lake Superior.

Players can sail on oil tanker ships or modern ore carrier ships and Dial announced today that the first classic lake freighters coming very soon to the game will be the Arthur M. Anderson and the Cuyahoga.

Dial plans to update the game monthly with the hopes that one day all of the great ships that have plied the lakes will sail the lakes again in the game. That will include the Edmund Fitzgerald which will be available as a free download early next year.

“Ultimately, this simulator is about taking you out of whatever place you’re in right now and putting you on the bow of a ship on the Great Lakes, for ten minutes or a hundred hours, it can be whatever you want.” said Dial.

Great Lakes Simulator is available starting today on Steam with a 20 percent launch discount. You can find out more at GreatLakesSimulator.com or visit the Steam game page:

Great Lakes Simulator on Steam < Click here