Card Survival: Tropical Island - Update 16

Hello everyone!

It's update time again.

Here's the list of content:

Quality of Life Improvements:

Large water containers like vases can now be stacked.

Inventories can now automatically or manually sort their contents, this will help ensure that cards inside them are always visible with minimal to no scrolling.

You can now upload your own portraits!

Crop Improvements:

Crops now grow faster or slower depending on what environment they are planted, so plants from dry places will grow slower in humid places and vice versa. I.e: Aloe Vera won't grow as fast in the jungle, Kava won't grow as fast on the beach.

You can now create a compost bin which slowly converts any organic waste into fertilizer, which can then be used to replace fish scraps when creating crop plots, or for fertilizing crops to make them grow faster.

Crops can now survive up to 3 days without water, making accidental crop deaths a bit more rare.

You can now plant all plants in the game, bar palm trees, large trees and small trees. So you can now grow your own bananas, nipa palms, tropical almonds and sago palms. These plants grow slower than smaller plants though so make sure to have some fertilizer at hand.

Spider Lily leaves, Kava roots and ginger can now be left to dry in any open environment (like beach, grasslands, highlands, etc...). Once dried up they no longer lose durability.

New Plants:

Two new plants have been added into the game:

Yam:

Yam can now be found in the jungle and the wetlands and can be dug up with some effort. Each plant will give a random number of tubers which must then be cut and boiled before they can be eaten. Once prepared however, yams are a new high calorie food source that can be grown in your crop plots.

Of course, you can expect a few new recipes for them to come out in the next few updates. :)

Chilies:

Chilies can be found in the grasslands and can be eaten to lower your body temperature. In future updates their powder will also be useful for protecting your crops against pests and as an ingredient in some recipes.

You can now craft scrap and copper shovels. These tools allow you to extract more sand, mud and dirt when digging, make it easier to dig up yams and will be used in some future blueprints (like wells).

The copper spear is now crafted differently, by making a spearhead with a mold.

Be warned, there is not enough copper in the island for all the tools, so you will need to choose which ones to prioritize and make the rest out of scrap.

Monitor Lizard Raids:

Monitor Lizards can now attack your camps if you leave meat lying around so make sure to store your food in chests or inventories or you might end up losing some of your supplies. You can always try to scare them away or distract them too, specially if you are carrying a weapon.

These attacks will only start happen on the second month, so new players should be safe from them.

Balance Changes and Tweaks:

Being wet now lowers your fever more than before.

Aloe Vera can no longer be found in the grasslands.

Bug repellent can now be crafted with any hammering tool, not just with stones.

You can now get hurt by boars while hunting with ranged weapons too, although the chances are lower.

The raft's sail is now crafted with leather instead of cloth.

Tropical Almond Trees no longer grow in the jungle, but in the grasslands and highlands.

Fixes and Hotfixes for the week:

Fixed a bug that prevented you from gathering mud from mud deposits.

Fixed wrong name for hammering tools on blueprints.

Fixed a bug that was causing stitched leg lacerations to make your work slower with your hands.

Made Calm weather a bit more common while on the raft.

Fixed a bug that wouldn't let you sleep on the raft while the weather was calm.

Tweaked some stat bar colours to make them more visible.

Tweaked trap chances.

Fixed a bug that was creating infinite copper.

Added more items to the filters and removed some others.

Fixed a bug that caused water rations to have infinite uses when used for washing wounds.

Fixed a bug with cooking snakes.

Tend now takes less time to deconstruct.

Tweaked raincoat costs.

Fixed a bug with self destructing supply capsules.

That's all for now!

Have a nice week everyone!