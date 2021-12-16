- Siege Combat AI complete rewritten
- AI will properly use siege towers and ladders
- Fixed issues with AI towers not attaching and going in circles
- Tower and ladders will now detach after attaching to move to attack never level of defenses
- AI is highly proficient in sieges now with most towns can be sieged in minutes
- Greatly increased the difficulty when AI attacks walled player towns
- AI will now attack and destroy player buildings during field combat and sieges
- Fixed various exploits with getting too much resources during sieges due to AI being inactive or slow
- Fixed issues when taking large number of units up walls
- Stability improvements during large sieges
- Fixed some instances of crashing when changing between levels
- Various balancing improvements with combat AI
- Started work on rebalancing world map AI
- Fixed issue when construction palisade walls in towns
The Plague: Kingdom Wars update for 16 December 2021
Major Combat AI Improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update