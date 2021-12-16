 Skip to content

The Plague: Kingdom Wars update for 16 December 2021

Major Combat AI Improvements

Build 7891700

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Siege Combat AI complete rewritten
  • AI will properly use siege towers and ladders
  • Fixed issues with AI towers not attaching and going in circles
  • Tower and ladders will now detach after attaching to move to attack never level of defenses
  • AI is highly proficient in sieges now with most towns can be sieged in minutes
  • Greatly increased the difficulty when AI attacks walled player towns
  • AI will now attack and destroy player buildings during field combat and sieges
  • Fixed various exploits with getting too much resources during sieges due to AI being inactive or slow
  • Fixed issues when taking large number of units up walls
  • Stability improvements during large sieges
  • Fixed some instances of crashing when changing between levels
  • Various balancing improvements with combat AI
  • Started work on rebalancing world map AI
  • Fixed issue when construction palisade walls in towns

