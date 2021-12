Share · View all patches · Build 7891695 · Last edited 16 December 2021 – 01:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Scheduling

Fix bug that prevented mortals from switching from relaxing to working when they were set to work

Needs

Surface unmet needs in conversation to show why mortals are unhappy

Climbing

Fix bug that caused mortals to be stuck in mid-air if a rope they were climbing went away

Door Locks

A door with an unlocked lock will no longer block a Third Person controlled mortal