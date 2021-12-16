 Skip to content

Scrapshoot update for 16 December 2021

Scrapshoot Winter Update

Welcome to the Scrapshoot Winter Update!

We've added wintry elements to the main menu, and you'll find the outdoor map completely snowed in! You can also unlock new holiday-themed hats to play with!

In addition, we've got a slew of bug fixes and polish updates to make Scrapshoot even more fun to play!

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug with the Daily Run Achievements
  • Fixed a bug preventing the AI from using the forcefield lever after the early game
  • Switched the forcefield off by default in the gamemode preferences

Other tweaks

  • Added credits
  • All players must now confirm their hat selections before the game starts
  • Expanded controls screen with both keyboard and controller visuals
  • Added a section to the How To Play menu with details about the different kinds of bots
  • Visual fixes to the Factory level

