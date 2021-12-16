Welcome to the Scrapshoot Winter Update!
We've added wintry elements to the main menu, and you'll find the outdoor map completely snowed in! You can also unlock new holiday-themed hats to play with!
In addition, we've got a slew of bug fixes and polish updates to make Scrapshoot even more fun to play!
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug with the Daily Run Achievements
- Fixed a bug preventing the AI from using the forcefield lever after the early game
- Switched the forcefield off by default in the gamemode preferences
Other tweaks
- Added credits
- All players must now confirm their hat selections before the game starts
- Expanded controls screen with both keyboard and controller visuals
- Added a section to the How To Play menu with details about the different kinds of bots
- Visual fixes to the Factory level
Changed files in this update