Here is some cool stuff :)

Hey guys, 106 has won and will be implemented in tomorrows update, as for todays update....

The map has been made bigger

D-class cells have been added and half of the core breakout game mode is ready to play

A news feed has been added to the menu to see updates in game

Saving sounds and ui have been implemented (fixed settings saving bug)

Fixed SCP-049 and SCP-096 and have removed the climb through door mechanic as it was kinda lame (perhaps in another mode)

Fixed SCP-049 and SCP-096 hit boxes and colliders making them easier and more fun to use

Changed SCP camera position so now it feels like you are seeing through their eyes

Added Medpack, bandage and keycard upgrades (all keycard types to be added tomorrow)

Added death barrier on map floor

Added invisible walls to stop pesky players getting onto the helipad and second landing pad

Fixed some lighting bugs

Added cool doors to dclass cells that are on timers

Added new rooms:

Mess Hall (comes with achievement)

D-Class Cells

Maintenance Skylight

And 3 new achievements (see steam page)

Thank you for the support and have a nice day :)