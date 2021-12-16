Retro-Future Christmas Event

Retro-future tech stolen from a company that went bankrupt in the 50s has flooded the black market.

This technology was pulled from shelves due to significant safety issues, but it has provided divers with some deadly new opportunites.

Meanwhile temperatures rise and cause flooding from depleting glaciers, unleashing their ancient horrors back into the seas. Unstable retrofitted technology such as the Current Rifle and the recalled toy Blaster have become popular choices for self-defense. Other divers swim in retro style after buying up old uniforms of an underwater superhero, The Scubateer! Many hope using this unstable old technology will ensure them a big payday and a Merry Christmas!

Playing in the event can earn you a Snowball. Craft these into a Treasure, or a reward of your choice!

Support the event!

Support the Retro-Future Christmas event to unlock supporter rewards and earn 180% event score! Event supporters have themed deathcam borders when they get a kill during the event.

