Update 3 - Early Access | Hotfix #002 - Ghost Patch

This ghost patch cleans up a few things left out of v0.3.2, as well as balances the new Holiday event!
BALANCE CHANGES:
- Lowered Revenant health from 20k to 17k in Holiday Bash event
- Half the dropship spawning rate on all difficulties
- Increased Purifier gold drop from 100 to 1000
- Increased Purifier essence drop from 25 to 250
- Increased Purifier iridium drop from 10 to 100
BUG FIXES:
- Fixed restarting on Holidary Bash freezing the camera
- Fixed Purifier range showing as halfed it's usual value
- Fixed Purifiers not dropping proper resource values
Changed files in this update