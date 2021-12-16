 Skip to content

Vectorio update for 16 December 2021

Update 3 - Early Access | Hotfix #002 - Ghost Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This ghost patch cleans up a few things left out of v0.3.2, as well as balances the new Holiday event!

BALANCE CHANGES:

  • Lowered Revenant health from 20k to 17k in Holiday Bash event
  • Half the dropship spawning rate on all difficulties
  • Increased Purifier gold drop from 100 to 1000
  • Increased Purifier essence drop from 25 to 250
  • Increased Purifier iridium drop from 10 to 100

BUG FIXES:

  • Fixed restarting on Holidary Bash freezing the camera
  • Fixed Purifier range showing as halfed it's usual value
  • Fixed Purifiers not dropping proper resource values

