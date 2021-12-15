 Skip to content

Nefarium Playtest update for 15 December 2021

Cauldron of Eternity & Furnace - Game Update - Dec 15, 2021

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Buckle up, bucketload of changes this time around.

  • Cauldron of Eternity and the Furnace have been added.
  • Potions have been completely revamped. We now have a more Souls-like approach.

Potions and Flasks

  • Only one type of "flask" can be equipped and used in a dungeon run
  • Potion cooldown has been lowered to 2 seconds
  • Flasks are upgradeable and the contents are switchable to another one outside the dungeon
  • Base flask has 5 charges. This can be upgraded to 10 with Crystals and coins
  • Flask charges reset to maximum on a bonfire, inside and outside the dungeon.

5 different types of Potions have been added this patch. These are:

Vitality - Increases Health by 25% per tier

Corruption - Increases Corruption by 25% per tier

Equilibrium - Increases Health & Corruption by 15% per tier

Stoneskin - Increases Health by 15% and reduces damage taken by 10% per rank for 10 seconds

Bloodlust - Increases Corruption by 15% and increases damage by 10% per rank for 10 seconds

Note: Always open to suggestions for new potions, passives, and abilities

Crystals

  • 5 new Crystals with different rarities have been added to the game and the drop tables
  • Crystals can be used to upgrade flasks to hold more charges
  • Some Crystals will likely be required to upgrade some potions in the future

Furnace

  • Furnace can be used to upgrade ores and crystals into higher rarities. 3 of any rarity yields 1 of the next rarity. This as of now doesn't require any blacksmith levels but it might in the future

Other

  • Bonfires in the dungeon will now go out after one use. The town bonfire will always remain.
  • Leveling up has a text added to it on top of the player
  • A small text has been added that appears on top of the player like health gain for corruption gain
  • Small particles have been added to fires throughout the game
  • Reaper and Angel gloves now cover the hand too (graphics)
  • Moving right after basic attacking no longer shows the player as "skating", the legs should move properly now
  • Death animations have once again been added to Urud and Necromage
  • Wind Slash has been renamed to Swift Strike
  • Monster health bars now disappear rapidly upon death
  • Maximum camera zoom has been decreased
  • Some fog has been added to the dungeon, making it darker
  • A Passive list has been added along with a new tab to the Attributes screen that shows current attuned passives
  • Cost text font on abilities has been increased
  • Drops from monsters are now rarer (bosses are unaffected)
  • Game now pauses when ESC menu is open
  • Reviving is disabled. Dying in a dungeon means the player must go back to town. - EXPERIMENTAL
  • Using the mouse wheel to move the Orb of Celestials interface will no longer make the camera zoom in or out
  • Mouse wheel scroll sensitivity of Orb of Celestials interface has been increased
  • Potions are no longer useable at max resources

Nefarium Playtest Content Depot 1827991
