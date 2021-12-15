Cauldron of Eternity & Furnace - Game Update - Dec 15, 2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7891335 · Last edited 16 December 2021 – 00:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Buckle up, bucketload of changes this time around.

Cauldron of Eternity and the Furnace have been added.

and the have been added. Potions have been completely revamped. We now have a more Souls-like approach.

Potions and Flasks

Only one type of "flask" can be equipped and used in a dungeon run

Potion cooldown has been lowered to 2 seconds

Flasks are upgradeable and the contents are switchable to another one outside the dungeon

Base flask has 5 charges. This can be upgraded to 10 with Crystals and coins

Flask charges reset to maximum on a bonfire, inside and outside the dungeon.

5 different types of Potions have been added this patch. These are:

Vitality - Increases Health by 25% per tier

Corruption - Increases Corruption by 25% per tier

Equilibrium - Increases Health & Corruption by 15% per tier

Stoneskin - Increases Health by 15% and reduces damage taken by 10% per rank for 10 seconds

Bloodlust - Increases Corruption by 15% and increases damage by 10% per rank for 10 seconds

Note: Always open to suggestions for new potions, passives, and abilities

Crystals

5 new Crystals with different rarities have been added to the game and the drop tables

Crystals can be used to upgrade flasks to hold more charges

Some Crystals will likely be required to upgrade some potions in the future

Furnace

Furnace can be used to upgrade ores and crystals into higher rarities. 3 of any rarity yields 1 of the next rarity. This as of now doesn't require any blacksmith levels but it might in the future

Other