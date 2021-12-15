Cauldron of Eternity & Furnace - Game Update - Dec 15, 2021

Buckle up, bucketload of changes this time around.
- Cauldron of Eternity and the Furnace have been added.
- Potions have been completely revamped. We now have a more Souls-like approach.
Potions and Flasks
- Only one type of "flask" can be equipped and used in a dungeon run
- Potion cooldown has been lowered to 2 seconds
- Flasks are upgradeable and the contents are switchable to another one outside the dungeon
- Base flask has 5 charges. This can be upgraded to 10 with Crystals and coins
- Flask charges reset to maximum on a bonfire, inside and outside the dungeon.
5 different types of Potions have been added this patch. These are:
Vitality - Increases Health by 25% per tier
Corruption - Increases Corruption by 25% per tier
Equilibrium - Increases Health & Corruption by 15% per tier
Stoneskin - Increases Health by 15% and reduces damage taken by 10% per rank for 10 seconds
Bloodlust - Increases Corruption by 15% and increases damage by 10% per rank for 10 seconds
Note: Always open to suggestions for new potions, passives, and abilities
Crystals
- 5 new Crystals with different rarities have been added to the game and the drop tables
- Crystals can be used to upgrade flasks to hold more charges
- Some Crystals will likely be required to upgrade some potions in the future
Furnace
- Furnace can be used to upgrade ores and crystals into higher rarities. 3 of any rarity yields 1 of the next rarity. This as of now doesn't require any blacksmith levels but it might in the future
Other
- Bonfires in the dungeon will now go out after one use. The town bonfire will always remain.
- Leveling up has a text added to it on top of the player
- A small text has been added that appears on top of the player like health gain for corruption gain
- Small particles have been added to fires throughout the game
- Reaper and Angel gloves now cover the hand too (graphics)
- Moving right after basic attacking no longer shows the player as "skating", the legs should move properly now
- Death animations have once again been added to Urud and Necromage
- Wind Slash has been renamed to Swift Strike
- Monster health bars now disappear rapidly upon death
- Maximum camera zoom has been decreased
- Some fog has been added to the dungeon, making it darker
- A Passive list has been added along with a new tab to the Attributes screen that shows current attuned passives
- Cost text font on abilities has been increased
- Drops from monsters are now rarer (bosses are unaffected)
- Game now pauses when ESC menu is open
- Reviving is disabled. Dying in a dungeon means the player must go back to town. - EXPERIMENTAL
- Using the mouse wheel to move the Orb of Celestials interface will no longer make the camera zoom in or out
- Mouse wheel scroll sensitivity of Orb of Celestials interface has been increased
- Potions are no longer useable at max resources
