Xmas update is near, not to mention the franchise sale!

Hey Flippers!

It’s beginning to snow all around the world - the Christmas lights are shining, and the whole reality flows with reds and greens. It’s Xmas time, everyone!

If this moment is something you’ve been waiting for, you’ll surely also appreciate a little sneak peek of this year’s Christmas update for House Flipper, which goes live on December 22nd.

It includes:

Massive amount of Christmas-themed content,

Brand-new snowy environment,

New job to complete,

Modern styled house available for purchase

Also, here's a teaser for the whole thing:

YouTube

Also, House Flipper, along with every released DLC and the VR version of the game, is getting its special set of holiday deals! All the players who kept an eye on the game waiting for the right moment to click that “purchase” button will now get a chance to grab House Flipper with a stunning 70% discount!

It’s the biggest one to this date, so don’t hesitate!

For all the fans who crave more than just the base flipping experience - you can keep walkin' in a winter wonderland... of discounts, as we’ve also prepared a bunch of deals for every House Flipper DLC, including the latest long-awaited addition - Luxury DLC!

But it’s not only the House Flipper family that’s getting a chunky set of discounts! The Tenants, another game by Frozen District, is also involved!

If you prefer more of a business approach to the world of property management, you’ll surely want to grab The Tenants 35% off!

All the best,

Frozen District Team