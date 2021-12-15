Dota 2 update for 15 December 2021
ClientVersion 5124
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Czech, Danish, French, German, Hungarian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, English, Greek, Italian, Korean, Romanian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Turkish, Finnish, and Bulgarian
Cosmetics
- Modified Economy Item: Wards of Dolfrat
English Localization
- DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_snapfire_lil_shredder_Description:
napfire heats up her mounted turret to rapidly fire %buffed_attacks% fixed-damage attacks. Each attack reduces the enemy's armor. Provides bonus attack range for the duration.›
- DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort2_talent_drow_ranger_multishot_range:
Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Simplified Chinese Depot 373309
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
- Loading history…
Extra notes