Dota 2 update for 15 December 2021

ClientVersion 5124

Build 7891290

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Czech, Danish, French, German, Hungarian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, English, Greek, Italian, Korean, Romanian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Turkish, Finnish, and Bulgarian

Cosmetics

  • Modified Economy Item: Wards of Dolfrat

English Localization

  • DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_snapfire_lil_shredder_Description: napfire heats up her mounted turret to rapidly fire %buffed_attacks% fixed-damage attacks. Each attack reduces the enemy's armor. Provides bonus attack range for the duration.Snapfire heats up her mounted turret to rapidly fire %buffed_attacks% fixed-damage attacks. Each attack reduces the enemy's armor. Provides bonus attack range for the duration.
  • DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort2_talent_drow_ranger_multishot_range: +{s:value} Multishot Range

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
Dota 2 Simplified Chinese Depot 373309
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
