 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Lux: The Journey update for 15 December 2021

Winter Sale Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7891169 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In preparation for the winter sale, pushed out a bigger update than usual!

-Fixed various button explanations

-Improved aesthetic of various menus

-Prevented exit from important messages until completed

-Fixed a bug with the photo mode (Reality capture)

-Updated the tips that appear from time to time with updates info

-added a warning to let you know when you leave the safety range of the house

-the tiny lamps no longer have collision, preventing some odd behavior

-Recipes cleaned up to be easier to understand

-The Well increases your max life force from a much greater range than before.

Changed files in this update

Lux: The Journey Content Depot 1633171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.