Winter Sale Update

In preparation for the winter sale, pushed out a bigger update than usual!
-Fixed various button explanations
-Improved aesthetic of various menus
-Prevented exit from important messages until completed
-Fixed a bug with the photo mode (Reality capture)
-Updated the tips that appear from time to time with updates info
-added a warning to let you know when you leave the safety range of the house
-the tiny lamps no longer have collision, preventing some odd behavior
-Recipes cleaned up to be easier to understand
-The Well increases your max life force from a much greater range than before.
