Santa's Story of Christmas update for 16 December 2021

Season 2021 Update 1.5 is live!

Hello people,

This update is only a small addition with bug fixes introduced by the last update. Especially the flickering at certain points in the levels has been fixed. Also fixed a few bugs in the leaderboard system. All changes are listed below.

We hope you enjoy this year's season and have fun playing! Feel free to give feedback in the Steam forums and if you haven't already, post a review on the store page at Steam. We'd love to hear from you!

Have a nice Christmas time and stay save!

  • sg_max

Update Changelog

  • Fixed some problems with the leaderboards
  • Fixed flickering in level 1- 8
  • Changed some obstacles in level 7
  • Tweaked the speed of different platforms in level 7

