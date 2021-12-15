 Skip to content

靖之元：东海 update for 15 December 2021

20211216 update (patch 005)

Share · View all patches · Build 7891116 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed bug that would cause crash when entering qianhuzhuang dormitory
  2. Fixed the bug that the bandit stronghold can't move, and the battle of the devil can fail and escape
  3. Further improved the decoration and environmental depiction of some places in Qianhu village and the dialogue with NPC
  4. A monument of thanks has been added to the martyr's tomb to thank the players for catching insects for the game
  5. Added the walking map of civilians in short shirts
  6. When the village head steps down, the villagers of qianhuzhuang will have greater changes, including the people working in the fields.
  7. Modified some NPCs such as Qian Bao begging at the entrance of qianhuzhuang village.
  8. Modified the map loading introduction of Yuezhou city

