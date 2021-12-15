- Fixed bug that would cause crash when entering qianhuzhuang dormitory
- Fixed the bug that the bandit stronghold can't move, and the battle of the devil can fail and escape
- Further improved the decoration and environmental depiction of some places in Qianhu village and the dialogue with NPC
- A monument of thanks has been added to the martyr's tomb to thank the players for catching insects for the game
- Added the walking map of civilians in short shirts
- When the village head steps down, the villagers of qianhuzhuang will have greater changes, including the people working in the fields.
- Modified some NPCs such as Qian Bao begging at the entrance of qianhuzhuang village.
- Modified the map loading introduction of Yuezhou city
靖之元：东海 update for 15 December 2021
20211216 update (patch 005)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update