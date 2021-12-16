Full Release Update | Hotfix #12 | V1.1.8019.41487

Survivors!
The Team behind Gentlymad Studios and Assemble Entertainment wishes you a merry Christmastime and a good start into 2022! To finish things off smoothly, we just released a small last patch for the year, containing some further bug fixes.
- Buildings: Fixed visitors overflowing the maximum allowed number when settlers are sick and medicine and soap is present in the Medical Facility.
- Buildings: Fixed a possible error related to buildings with an empty work area list.
- Tutorial: Main Tutorial now unlocks the Expedition Station later to prevent the player from discovering all ruins until the quest becomes relevant, causing a softlock.
- System: Fixed a potential crash on startup related to an invalid game options file.
- Buildings: Info about the current prioritization set by World Tasks is now hoverable and shows a tooltip for Guard Towers.
- Your Team from Gentlymad & Assemble Entertainment
Changelog Version 1.1.8019.41487
Changed files in this update