 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Loop Odyssey update for 15 December 2021

Update notes for December 15

Share · View all patches · Build 7891035 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
  • Fixed : Firebats can be fought after their death to gain infinite spirit control
  • Fixed : Mana sword forgings are more powerful than intended
  • Fixed : Action list buttons overlap sligtly with one another, especially in higher resolutions
  • Fixed : Endings are being rewarded through steam achievements, but not in the end-game screen, even in a run that gets them
  • Fixed : Time slug is not disappearing after pickup
  • Fixed : Chancellor's ghost appears before the buff to see ghosts

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 7891035
Loop Odyssey Content Depot 1814011
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.