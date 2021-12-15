Update notes for December 15

- Fixed : Firebats can be fought after their death to gain infinite spirit control
- Fixed : Mana sword forgings are more powerful than intended
- Fixed : Action list buttons overlap sligtly with one another, especially in higher resolutions
- Fixed : Endings are being rewarded through steam achievements, but not in the end-game screen, even in a run that gets them
- Fixed : Time slug is not disappearing after pickup
- Fixed : Chancellor's ghost appears before the buff to see ghosts
