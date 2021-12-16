Oxygen Not Included: Spaced Out! Leaves Early Access!

YouTube

3…2…1…BLAST OFF!

We are over the moon (read: manic Sparkle Streaking around the studio) to announce that after two years of development, testing and updates:

Oxygen Not Included: Spaced Out! has launched!

This rocket-packed, multi-world DLC is now available on Steam, WeGame and Epic Games Store.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1452490/Oxygen_Not_Included__Spaced_Out/

Thanks to the dedicated community members who participated in Early Access and Public Testing, our favourite little space cadets have a vast collection of new planetoids, buildings and systems to explore—assuming they survive all the radiation. (They’ll be fine. Probably.)

Rad new features and improvements for the Spaced Out! DLC include:

New Multi-World Gameplay : manage multiple colonies simultaneously and switch between new planetoids in real-time!

: manage multiple colonies simultaneously and switch between new planetoids in real-time! Expanded Rocketry : customize new modular rockets to explore the newly overhauled Starmap—new mid-game Rocketry options give your Duplicants an edge in the asteroid space-race!

: customize new modular rockets to explore the newly overhauled Starmap—new mid-game Rocketry options give your Duplicants an edge in the asteroid space-race! Radiation and Nuclear : harness the energy of new radioactive elements and ambient radiation to power nuclear machines!

: harness the energy of new radioactive elements and ambient radiation to power nuclear machines! New Critters : get acquainted with some new fuzzy friends—if you’re nice, they might help you out around the colony!

: get acquainted with some new fuzzy friends—if you’re nice, they might help you out around the colony! New Resources, Biomes, Tech and More: discover a whole new universe of unfamiliar biomes, valuable resources and freshly designed tech!

Your bug reports and feedback are welcome, as always; we’ll still be working on updates and fixes post-launch. Then it’ll be time to start writing the next chapter of Oxygen Not Included…

A mission like this is only possible with a solid crew - thank you all SO MUCH for taking this ride with us!