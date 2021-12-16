 Skip to content

Star Renegades update for 16 December 2021

The Prime Dimension Free Expansion is OUT NOW!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's go-time, Renegades! At last, it’s time to redeem your one-way ticket to the “Prime Dimension”. Things are likely to get brutal in the epicentre of the Imperium. Are you prepared to take on brand new opponents in a brand new dimension? Prepare. For. CHAOS.

The Prime Dimension includes:

A New Dimension: Take the fight right to the heart of the tyrannical regime by invading their home turf. It won't be easy, but you can finally put an end to the multidimensional menace that calls itself The Imperium!

New Opponents: New Behemoths arrive on the scene! They’re far more powerful than any opponent you have faced so far - so powerful that you'll get a sixth hero(!!!) to fight them with! That’s right, it’s PRIME TIME, baby!

Recruitable Progeny: Finally, you’ll be able to recruit Progeny / Hero Variants mid-run (presuming you’ve unlocked them, of course!)



A New Ending: With the incursion into the Prime Dimension comes the climax of the Star Renegades' trials. After everything your squad’s have been through, witness the end of the Imperium's machinations and experience the finale of the story.

A New Renegade: The Dark Paragon - Recruit a potent new damage dealer who can steal health from your foes (with the aid of an alien parasite) and change forms in the middle of battle!

_DOWNLOAD THE FREE PRIME DIMENSION EXPANSION HERE:

_https://store.steampowered.com/app/1763340?snr=1_5_9_

