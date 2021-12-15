Hotfix 1.0.5 is available now!

The list of changes may contain spoilers but we try to avoid them as much as possible. The issues listed below did not affect all players.

Here is the list of changes:

Chapter 1 - Fixed issue with refusal of "The Art of Writing" quest

Chapter 2 - Fixed issue with joining Araxos during "The Night Patrol" quest

Chapter 3 - Fixed progression issues with "They shall not pass" quest

Chapter 3 - Fixed progression issues with "New orders" quest

Fixed issue with dexterity points after unequiping "Dexterity Belt" item

Fixed other minor problems

Please remember that for now Patches do not force you to start new playthrough! You can load your savegames and continue.

If there is an update that requires you to start a new game, you will be able to continue playthrough on the previous version anyway.

There are no plans for such an update for now.