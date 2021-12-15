 Skip to content

Crush Crush update for 15 December 2021

Pandas, Baby

Patchnotes via Steam Community



Hey Panda Peeps!

Little red pandas here, little red pandas there… Little red pandas everywhere! Doesn't matter how much trouble they cause, we just can't get enough of them. We also can't get enough of their beautiful handler, Amelia.

Speaking of which, It’s time for part 2 of Amelia’s latest Phone Fling! So get ready for a few more squee-worthy and/or hubba-hubba hijinks. We hope you're enjoying this chat, and don't forget to keep your eyes peeled for part 3 - coming soon!

We love you so hard,

The Pandas

