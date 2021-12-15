 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 15 December 2021

Updates all around

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Peasants now write a diary of their personal events, to make it easier to track what happened
  • Better peasants list display, with buttons to show home, peasant and diary
  • SAVE & LOAD are now availabler per-level, i.e. you can quit playing, go play another level, then continue the previous one. Each level has its own savegame slot now.
  • Fixed rat behaviour (they were disappearing for no reason)
  • Illuminated Friedmarkt
  • Market now has limited supply of goods
  • Loaded games should now correctly display the day immediately
  • Save games are now encrypted to make it more difficult to mess with them

Changed files in this update

