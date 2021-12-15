- Peasants now write a diary of their personal events, to make it easier to track what happened
- Better peasants list display, with buttons to show home, peasant and diary
- SAVE & LOAD are now availabler per-level, i.e. you can quit playing, go play another level, then continue the previous one. Each level has its own savegame slot now.
- Fixed rat behaviour (they were disappearing for no reason)
- Illuminated Friedmarkt
- Market now has limited supply of goods
- Loaded games should now correctly display the day immediately
- Save games are now encrypted to make it more difficult to mess with them
Black Forest update for 15 December 2021
Updates all around
Patchnotes via Steam Community
