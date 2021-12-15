Update 3 - Early Access | Hotfix #002

Holiday Bash Event now live!
Take down the Revenant in a LTM to unlock the Peppermint Turret when the armory comes online, as well as unlock the first Steam achievement, Minty Fresh!
Patch notes
This hotfix further addresses online desync and disconnect issues, as well as fixes (and slightly balances) the new research drain system. Do note that some QOL improvements to research drain are still a WIP, such as having research take from random storages to distribute consumption.
NEW ADDITIONS:
- New holiday event, Holiday Bash!
- Cleaned up tutorial and streamlined automation segment
BALANCE CHANGES:
- Lowered Bullet Boost essence cost from 150/s to 100/s
- Increase Damage Boost essence cost from 1/s to 2/s
- Decreased Drone Speed effect from 0.2x to 0.1x
- Changed Essence research cost from essence to iridium
- Increase gold extraction effect from 0.05x to 0.1x
BUG FIXES:
- Synced Guardian destruction across clients (please lmk if this issue persists)
- Fixed research not applying costs properly
- Numerous UI improvements and fixes
Changed files in this update