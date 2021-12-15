 Skip to content

Vectorio update for 15 December 2021

Update 3 - Early Access | Hotfix #002

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Holiday Bash Event now live!

Take down the Revenant in a LTM to unlock the Peppermint Turret when the armory comes online, as well as unlock the first Steam achievement, Minty Fresh!

Patch notes

This hotfix further addresses online desync and disconnect issues, as well as fixes (and slightly balances) the new research drain system. Do note that some QOL improvements to research drain are still a WIP, such as having research take from random storages to distribute consumption.

NEW ADDITIONS:

  • New holiday event, Holiday Bash!
  • Cleaned up tutorial and streamlined automation segment

BALANCE CHANGES:

  • Lowered Bullet Boost essence cost from 150/s to 100/s
  • Increase Damage Boost essence cost from 1/s to 2/s
  • Decreased Drone Speed effect from 0.2x to 0.1x
  • Changed Essence research cost from essence to iridium
  • Increase gold extraction effect from 0.05x to 0.1x

BUG FIXES:

  • Synced Guardian destruction across clients (please lmk if this issue persists)
  • Fixed research not applying costs properly
  • Numerous UI improvements and fixes

