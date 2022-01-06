 Skip to content

Gear.Club Unlimited 2 Ultimate Edition update for 6 January 2022

Gear.Club 2 Ultimate Edition - 1st Patch

Build 7890613 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello pilotes!

Here's our first patch note for Gear.CLub Ultimate Edition:

• Corrections to Portuguese and Russian translations

• Fixed a problem with Chinese language support

• Fixed a problem when creating Clubs in Asian languages

• Fixed a problem of save corruption related to the "Wind tunnel" workshop (the affected saves are repaired)

• Fixed a bug with recording scores in world leaderboards

• Improved rendering in dark environments

• Improved vegetation on the Le Mans circuit

• Balancing of maximum quality settings

Changed files in this update

