Gear.Club 2 Ultimate Edition - 1st Patch

Hello pilotes!
Here's our first patch note for Gear.CLub Ultimate Edition:
• Corrections to Portuguese and Russian translations
• Fixed a problem with Chinese language support
• Fixed a problem when creating Clubs in Asian languages
• Fixed a problem of save corruption related to the "Wind tunnel" workshop (the affected saves are repaired)
• Fixed a bug with recording scores in world leaderboards
• Improved rendering in dark environments
• Improved vegetation on the Le Mans circuit
• Balancing of maximum quality settings
