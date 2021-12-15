Albacete Warrior , Now available! 1.0.0

Hello to all, to those of you who are here and those of you yet still to come.

Today, date December 15th, we are proud to announce that Albacete Warrior is officially 100% available. After much time, effort and struggle, we finally present to you the full release of Albacete Warrior,

In this new and last update, you will find the following:

New Level

In this last cockslapping, action packed last level, we reach the end of Bennet Waters' journey. You'll finally be able to witness the mysteries of this crazy story be resolved.

Changes

As well as adding a new level, we've made multiple small changes and refinements to overall improve gamefeel.

Animations:

Improved timing on some animations.

Camera:

New camera angles in cinematics to obtain a more dynamic effect.

New camera adjustments during gameplay to highlight some gameplay details.

Cinematics:

Multiple cinematics have been slightly modified to improve narrative and comedic feel.

Gameplay:

Added a small pause in the air roll with the intention of improving the animation and dynamism

Added frames to the timing for dodging enemy attacks.

Adjustments in balancing to some enemies and combat scenarios.

Bugfixes

Fixed an issue with the powerful jump that occured sometimes when double jumping on some walls

Fixed an issue where te player clipped againts a wall when doing an air roll.

Fixed an issue with some enemies leaving the combat areas.

Fixed an issue in the combo counter.

Fixed an issue in the point counter at the end of levels.

Trophies

Some trophies have been removed

Trophy for 0% hit available. If you manage to play through the whole game without recieving any damage, send us a photo or video or something to @fas3_studios on twitter. We'll send ya something.

Trophy for 0 death playthrough available.

Conclusion

Finally, we would once again like to thank all of you who have played, followed us through this experiende o have laughed with us (or at us). It truly has been an honor and we are very please with the results. As we've mentioned before, this is not the end. We will be back (after some vacation time) with more juicy juice, so be on the lookout on our twitter or discord.

A heartfelt greeting from the team at FAS3 Estudios.

We love y'all