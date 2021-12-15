Update Notes 15 Dec

Added the ability to skin the chart colors by creating your own Skin

Added Title Histories to the Quick View Menu

Moved the Quick View Menu to the top bar, allowing for easy reach at all times

Prevented promise requests to work with injured or suspended workers

Fixed bug which could cause Merchandise page not to load

Updated Charts

Updated Worker Skill Progression (remember to check that Aging effects are enabled in your Game World if you aren't seeing much skill changes!)

Fixed bug where workers could have no birth date

Main Office Schedule Calendar now loads separately to the rest of the page, improving performance

Note this is the last update for the year! Hope you all have a wonderful holiday time and new year, and thank you so much for the support this year!