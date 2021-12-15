 Skip to content

Comic Book Company Manager update for 15 December 2021

0.7.1.2 - Beta Branch Update

AI companies now have the ability to hire workers and comics. CEO of each company has their own personality and creates comics according to that.

This version should go to main branch after some balance testing

