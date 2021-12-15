 Skip to content

qb update for 15 December 2021

Update 0.5.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 7890312

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys,

today we releasing version 0.5.0.3 that comes with some new features and bug fixes.

New Features:

  • HRTF (3D Sound) is now available
  • HDR tone mapping is now enabled for all clients
  • Level of Detail is now available for all models
  • UPNP Support (port forwarding) if enabled
  • Fireplace added
  • Improved particle effects for campfire and fireplace

Bug Fixes:

  • Beehive will spawn bees when hit
  • Icons over NPC's and bosses are reworked and will now be shown as intended
  • All collision boxes have been updated to correct size
  • Replugging your audio device no longer stops the sound
  • log4j security fix CVE-2021-44228
  • Gingerbreadman animations not working

As always, please don't hesitate and report further issues you might encounter. Your feedback is appreciated.

qb Team

