Update 0.5.0.3

Hey guys,
today we releasing version 0.5.0.3 that comes with some new features and bug fixes.
New Features:
- HRTF (3D Sound) is now available
- HDR tone mapping is now enabled for all clients
- Level of Detail is now available for all models
- UPNP Support (port forwarding) if enabled
- Fireplace added
- Improved particle effects for campfire and fireplace
Bug Fixes:
- Beehive will spawn bees when hit
- Icons over NPC's and bosses are reworked and will now be shown as intended
- All collision boxes have been updated to correct size
- Replugging your audio device no longer stops the sound
- log4j security fix CVE-2021-44228
- Gingerbreadman animations not working
As always, please don't hesitate and report further issues you might encounter. Your feedback is appreciated.
qb Team
Changed files in this update