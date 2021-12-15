Bit Orchard - Major Expansion!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

To the far right of your little orchard is a broken bridge that opens up a small world of fun! Once you cross that bridge you'll have access to the lucrative world of fishing!

There's even a small town with NPCs that need your help! And you can expect to be rewarded for your troubles!

Don't forget to visit the store frequently for a rotating selection of decorations to spice up your orchard! Also check out the all new player outfits!

And mixed into all of this is a fun little story for you to uncover!

I'm really excited for you to play all of this content that I've spent the past year on! I hope you enjoy it as much as I do!