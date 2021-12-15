EPISODE 36 / PS1 UPDATE 33

--------------------------------------------------

Fixed Bug where camera tilting did not work during a pause. (Page Up / Page Down -> Default Hotkeys).

Fixed Bug where in some rare instances if one Colonist had to use emergency surgery twice in a row, it would bug, and the Colonist would just stand.

Fixed Bug where in some rare instances Ark enemies would not die after a bodge bomb explosion.

Fixed Bug where you could not change objective pages from the Commander UI if Research Tech Tree visualization was on.

Fixed Bug where in rare situations game would freeze when starting Gas Mask Objective.

Fixed Bug where Ark Invasions sometimes not complete properly.

(New Saves)Fixed Bug on TANAS-6 where Elder Crap Golems would sometimes spawn behind the mountain.

--------------------------------------------------

Backward Compatability: This Update is backward compatible with your existing saves. Restarting the game is not necessary.

What can you expect from PS1 Updates?

Post-Season 1 Updates are intended for polishing the game and preparing the game for Season 2, which by the current pace would happen somewhere in 2022 Fall with the release of Episode 37. These PS1 updates don't have a schedule and will be happening randomly during the last months of EA and after the game is out of EA.

In detail, these updates include Bug fixing, polish of the current systems, balance and some light revamps, and localization. The goal is to perfect all the content that has been introduced during EA/Season 1 of Ragnorium and fill the gaps that might exist.

Note: Soon some holidays.