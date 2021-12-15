Fuel that - Update

Bugfixes

fix - Diesel price is now correct when you fill the tank

fix - When attaching car part the UI sometimes didn't show the wrench icon fixed

Changes

change - Radiator coolant consumption drastically lowered

change - Fuel consumption drastically increased. You no longer will be able to cross half the map with 3L of fuel. Fill the tank to the brim, buy empty cans and fill those up as well because you will need it.

change - Thirst and Hunger goes up little bit faster you have to eat and drink a little bit more now

change - Buying fuel from petrol station is much faster now

Added

added - Empty Gasoline and Diesel barrels now can be bought for personal use at some petrol stations. They work the same as the canisters, you can fill them up at the petrol station and bring it with yourself for long roads.