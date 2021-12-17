The Operations update is finally out on the default branch! Throughout the year, the experimental branch was where most of the updates went out to. This is finally changing now that the default branch has been updated! So what's new?

Operations Mode



Operations is a new flagship mode that strings together a series of designed scenarios. Salvage loot found in levels to buy more items, health, ammo, and explosives along the way! Your progress is carried from one stage to the next until you die or complete all the missions in the Operation. Currently 3 stages are chosen from the scenario pool, but this is subject to change.

You can also play these designed scenarios individually as a challenge! Master your tactics on the 10 unique scenarios featured in the Operations mode. Mix up your approach, try new gear, and see how smoothly you can operate... New scenarios are constantly being added!

Interaction System



In order to lay the foundation for the many exciting things on the roadmap, a new interaction system was implemented to unleash Crunch Element's potential. Everything including the player rig, items, and weapons were reworked to use this system. This results in a higher fidelity of physics interactions with the environment, new items that take advantage of this, and new quality of life features like force grabbing!

Items, Gear, and Inventory



To bring out more from Crunch Element and pave the way future game modes, there's now a stronger emphasis on items. The introduction of the new inventory system will allow for a more in-depth management of items which will include things like weapons, individual magazines, health items, and more. For quick access, there are slots on the player's "hotbar" which is always in front of them. For longer term storage and collecting items, players can utilize the new backpack.

Attachments and Customization



A brand new attachment and weapon modification system has also been implemented! Players can customize their weapons before heading out on operations with various types of attachments such as muzzle devices, grips, lights, optics, and more. Eventually, both weapons and attachments will be unlockable, but for now they are all available for testing purposes.

New Objectives

Intervention - Defuse the Scavenger explosives before they destroy Enterprise equipment.

- Defuse the Scavenger explosives before they destroy Enterprise equipment. Sabotage - Players must destroy the signal relay and escape back to the vehicle.

- Players must destroy the signal relay and escape back to the vehicle. Espionage - Locate and retrieve the intel located in the compound, and return to the vehicle safely.

- Locate and retrieve the intel located in the compound, and return to the vehicle safely. Exterminate - Identify and eliminate all enemy targets.

Roadmap