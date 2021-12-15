Update 28 - Push

Get back to the battlefield, soldier! A tiger tank pins down your unit, and you've got the ordinance. Get your ass back in formation and link up with your squad, and for Pete's sake, don't drop the damn bazooka in the mud. Point Bravo is under heavy defense, so get moving private. Bring up that TNT while you're at it!

Push is a class-based, progressively changing objective game mode. The respawn locations will focus on the following objectives when the attacking team captures a set of capture points. TNT will be primed and placed on the capture point to trigger a fuse countdown that the defending team will need to defuse in the allotted time. The attacking team will have a limited number of reinforcements and must complete the objectives before the round or tickets run out.

Anti-personnel and anti-vehicle mines have also been added to the game to assist in defensive maneuvers or area denial. Don't stand too close. If an enemy shoots the mine, it will explode.

We have added Push to our official maps: Stalingrad, Santorini, Bridge, Bunker, Container Yard, and Siberia.

How to access Push

At this time, Push will need to be running on a community server. Load up Pavlov and use the server browser filter to search for Push game mode.

Hunting Rifle



We've brought back an older favorite weapon for long-range sharpshooters. The hunting rifle supports a unique feature with rounds stored on a bandolier fastened on the butt of the gun. This new weapon does not have a detachable magazine; thus, rounds are inserted one at a time.

Tiger Tank



The most formidable and feared tank of WWII is now in Pavlov. It features a slightly more heavy armor plating and has slightly more health than the other tanks. Mappers can spawn this vehicle with the Pavlov mod kit.

4x4 Vehicles



To help reinforcements move up the line, we've added the 4x4 Kubelwagen and Willys MB vehicles. It supports a crew of 4 and moves at a much faster speed than the tanks. However, they have very little armor, and the crew is exposed to the open air. Beware of snipers!

Bunker



We're proud to release a new official Search and Destroy map. Set in an abandoned Soviet missile silo, Bunker features a reasonably large layout with several intricate pathways to develop exciting strategies.



We've updated the scoreboard to allow more players to be viewed. There's also additional information for Search and Destroy to show team economy and bomb possession.

Mod kit

We've created a customizable addition of Push to our mod kit to allow mappers to create the battle as they see fit. If you are a mapper and are interested in creating content for Push, you can find our mod kit here: https://github.com/vankruptgames/PavlovVR-ModKit

Community created Push maps

We have such an outstanding, dedicated mapping community working on Push maps for months in preparation for today's update. We owe so much to their feedback to help create a robust mod kit. You can find a few of their project below. Many of these contributors have multiple projects, so be sure to check out their other workshop push content!

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1990337643

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2658527851

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2581872627

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2375131730

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2642609877

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2674269829

Next Year

Next year, the update cycle may slow down while we progress to a newer version of unreal engine. This will have an unfortunate side effect of making all current workshop maps incompatible. The engine upgrade is absolutely essential so we can improve performance and update a few of the current systems we want to replace. Upgrading your workshop content is about as simple as drag and drop, but it will be necessary as Unreal Engine does not have the ability to make maps backwards compatible.

We also plan to faction Search and Destroy so that each attacking/defending team will have different access to weapons. Your feedback is important so please let us know how you feel about the factioned weapons when we ship future betas. The best way to provide feedback to us is through our discord.

Patch Notes

Core

-Added new scoreboard

-Added new game mode Push

-Added new map: bunker

-Added Tiger tank (ID: tiger)

-Added ww2 kbar knife (ID: ww2knife)

-Added the kubelwagen and Willys MD (ID: kubel, willys)

-Added the hunting rifle (ID: hunting)

-Added the hunting rifle to the tdm, dm, and snd buy wheel

-Added new shot sounds for all WWII weapons

-Added new MG42 handling sounds

-Added button eject to the sks

-Added modern syringe (ID: syringe and ww2syringe)

-Added modern new medkit model (ID: medkit and ww2medkit)

-Added ability to release ar style bolts by slapping the side of the gun (ar/m16/ar9)

-Added new post-death final bullet angle effect ("Kill Cam")

-Purchased genetically modified chicken from santa

-Adjusted golden deagle model

-Adjusted wheeled vehicles to eject players if they're upside down for too long

-Adjusted blood spatter for performance

-Adjusted tank crosshairs to be more visible

-Adjusted suppressor/grenade when in inventory to prevent phallic look ;)

-Adjusted kill feed to have SND bomb show the planting player as the killer

-Adjusted the tank tdm/WWII tdm buy wheel to be faction based like koth

-Adjusted rockets to not restore in your loadout in TDM/TankTDM

-Adjusted prop placement in the warehouse and other various areas in Industry

-Adjusted core optimizations to allow more players in servers

-Adjusted snd buy menu to replace kar98 with hunting rifle

-Fixed leeenfield scope crosshairs to be more centered

-Fixed ballistics shield, medkit, and ammo kit dropping on ground when purchased

-Fixed for bolt slap guns not playing bolt release sound if tapped to release rather than slapped

-Fixed ammo counter showing up inverted under certain circumstances

-Fixed for bolt action guns playing load sound more than once if moving the hand away while reloading

-Fixed bar/bren/ak47/ak12/galul/ar9/bizon/akshorty not playing manual cocking sounds if chambering more than one round at a time

-Fixed tank mg not killing AI

-Fixed firing the taser first causes all bullet tracers to be blue

-Fixed hands above head issue with 3rd person players

-Fixed issue w/ player teleporting under the floor when leaving the main menu from dollhouse mode after being respawned

-Removed ar rail covers

-Removed the kar98 in the modern shooting range

SND

-Added limit of 1 per round to kevlar helmet + armor to prevent accidental buys

-Adjusted economy so your cash can't go negative

The Hide

-Added Cloak Disrupter objective system

-Added new hidden soldier lines for objective complete/monster angry/placing trip mine variations

-Adjusted capture time to be increased

-Adjusted voice over priorities when objectives complete

-Adjusted objective markers

-Adjusted trip mine laser effect to interrupt the beam on players

-Fixed disruption effect not ending on death

-Removed time bonuses when all objectives are completed

TTT

-Adjusted Assassin role to receive a free knife

-Adjusted Lone Wolf's role icon to be shown to dead players

-Adjusted Jester and lone Wolf selection percentages to 30%

-Adjusted the Golden gun so Innocents could kill the Jester without penalty

-Adjusted SilentCet9 damage values

-Adjusted Nameplate and player-manager optimizations

-Fixed players not getting special role equipment after suiciding in the preround

Infection (Community server only)

-Added buy menu

-Added attachment mode

-Added throwing knives and smoke grenades to infected buy menu

-Adjusted Player collisions to no longer spawn on infected players

-Adjusted money to be set 800$ every new round.

-Adjusted reward to 300$ per kill.

-Fixed first monster issues

-Fixed player collisions not being cleaned up

-Fixed UI first monster issue.

-Fixed anti-personnel mine in infection

Balance Table

-ppsh price reduced to $1750

-ppsh nerfed with damage falloff

-kross kill bonus nerfed to $100

-kross damage nerfed to 17 dmg

-mosin, springfield, kar98, leeenfield damage buffed to 80

Verbose Logging (Community Servers)

-Timestamp when match states change (this will allow them to calculate or display times for matches)

-Player stats now show teamid + playername

-End stats show if it was a team-based mode, teams scores if its team-based mode

-Map label + game mode label

-SND bomb will now show the planting player as the killer

RCON

-Added GiveAll rcon command

-Added ShowNametags True/False