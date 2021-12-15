 Skip to content

The Dawning Clocks Of Time update for 15 December 2021

Spacefarers Expansion Patch 2.0.3

Build 7890177

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've fixed problems in Pallas Base, that would stop a cutscene from appearing under certain conditions.

Changed files in this update

The Dawning Clocks Of Time Content Depot 1730631
