We've fixed problems in Pallas Base, that would stop a cutscene from appearing under certain conditions.
The Dawning Clocks Of Time update for 15 December 2021
Spacefarers Expansion Patch 2.0.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
We've fixed problems in Pallas Base, that would stop a cutscene from appearing under certain conditions.
Changed files in this update