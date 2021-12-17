Almighty Update 0.1.71 is Here!

Hey, Alphas!

We’re back with our last game update for 2021, and we’re pretty excited for you to check it out. Over the past couple of months, we’ve talked about our continued optimization efforts and planned new features. This new update contains much of that work!

Let’s look at some of the highlights from this update:

The Hollows

With great risk comes great reward, and the Hollows are full of sweet loot just ripe for the taking. Well, ripe for the fiercest of Alphas, anyway. We’ve now added Hollows to Anu, Cavall, and Asena for you to explore. Good luck!

Home Island

The Brewery, Boatyard, and Academy can now all be upgraded by completing Work Orders. There are ten to complete at each building, and doing so also earns you a healthy dose of XP.

As you complete Work Orders at the Brewery, Libations will be unlocked that provide useful benefits out on the battlefield, such as temporary increases to your Health and Magic power!

Season’s Greetings

Even the almightiest Alphas can take a break from tearing limbs off Elder Gods to enjoy the holidays! Have a look around, and you may notice that even the Kindred are getting into the holiday spirit.

And speaking of the Kindred, why not pop into the Brewery and enjoy the sweet sounds of the local Kindred band while you consume a pint or two?

Full Patch Notes - Version 0.1.71

• Added Anu Hollows.

• Added Cavall Hollows.

• Added Asena Hollows.

• Added Brewery Work Orders.

• Added music to Kindred Brewery band.

• Added Boatyard work orders.

• Added Academy work orders.

• Fixed multiplayer token expiry causing pack disconnection.

• Added Festive hats to Kindred.

• Added festive trimmings to Brewery tree.

• Added camera shake to Hollows vents.

• Force shield on Hollows energy door now destroyable.

• Removed Tornado attack from Highlord in Hollows.

• Added Libations that are unlocked when Brewery work orders are completed.

• Added Libation tiers that increase Health and Magic power for periods of time.

• Added new God Chest to Hollows.

• Added Economy menu at Island Overview stall.

• Added collection of bonus items from economy from coffers.

• Fixed IK player hit reaction.

• Guard posts are now active as default in the Hollows.

• Added new explosive barrels to Hollows.

• Various visual fixes to Islands and Hollows.

• Updated maps with spawn point markers.

• Added Player tankard prop.

• Added drinking at bar area with animations.

• Added Kindred meditate animations.

• Memory optimizations continued.

• Added support for translated EULAS.

That’s a wrap for 2021, but we’ll be back for more in 2022! We’d like to give our sincerest thanks to all who have supported us this year by playing the game and sharing your feedback. We appreciate you more than you could possibly know. On behalf of everyone here at RUNWILD and Versus Evil, we wish you the happiest of holiday seasons.