Song of Iron update for 16 December 2021

SONG of IRON Dec 16 patch "Performance Improvements"

Build 7890084

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! This update has been a long time coming! I have been very hard at work to make major improvements to performance along with upping the visual fidelity of the game. I am very happy to be getting this out to everyone before the end of the year!

--- Performance Improvements---

  • Major performance improvements should have players seeing vastly improved frame rate along with a much smoother play experience.
  • Huge lighting update across the game that both improves the visuals but also improves performance. Most noticeable darker areas lit by things other than the sun.

    -visual updates to a number of areas including the starting level.
  • Frame rates are much more consistent and smooth, dug deep into the game systems to clean up hitches and overall bad performance.
  • Game now defaults to 90fps

---Gameplay improvements---

  • Stamina rework, putting the focus on combat and removing it from climbing and running.
  • low stamina slows down attack speed ( true before but its a bit more significant now.)
  • fixed a number of small bugs with ai that helps clean up the fights a bit

    -Number of small fixes to improve quality of life throughout the game.

    -Added middle mouse as additional "Interact" key bind. this helps some less than ideal moments of finger yoga that can happen.

--- other ---

  • Game install size has been reduced by more than half!

Cheers!

Joe

