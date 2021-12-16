SONG of IRON Dec 16 patch "Performance Improvements"

Hello everyone! This update has been a long time coming! I have been very hard at work to make major improvements to performance along with upping the visual fidelity of the game. I am very happy to be getting this out to everyone before the end of the year!
--- Performance Improvements---
- Major performance improvements should have players seeing vastly improved frame rate along with a much smoother play experience.
- Huge lighting update across the game that both improves the visuals but also improves performance. Most noticeable darker areas lit by things other than the sun.
-visual updates to a number of areas including the starting level.
- Frame rates are much more consistent and smooth, dug deep into the game systems to clean up hitches and overall bad performance.
- Game now defaults to 90fps
---Gameplay improvements---
- Stamina rework, putting the focus on combat and removing it from climbing and running.
- low stamina slows down attack speed ( true before but its a bit more significant now.)
- fixed a number of small bugs with ai that helps clean up the fights a bit
-Number of small fixes to improve quality of life throughout the game.
-Added middle mouse as additional "Interact" key bind. this helps some less than ideal moments of finger yoga that can happen.
--- other ---
- Game install size has been reduced by more than half!
Cheers!
Joe
Changed files in this update