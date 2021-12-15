 Skip to content

2048 3D update for 15 December 2021

Update(2021-12-16)

Build 7890063

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now cubes numbered 4 will fall from the air!

Fixed the bug that sometimes the cubes will pass through the wall.

Please contact the developer if you have any good comments or suggestions!

Changed files in this update

2048 3D Content Depot 1833671
