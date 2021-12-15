Fleeing/Staring/Crying enemies, more story, Urlid puddles, new cave - v0.03

Hey Everyone,
Second update is here! Introducing new enemy behaviour, continuation of the main storyline, new cave, important changes and few fixes. Please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in Community Hub or in the linked Discord server.
See you in two weeks!
ADDED
- enemies can now flee
- chunk of main story
- pouring U. bottle or peeing on the ground now makes a puddle of Urlid (flammable)
- new cave in the east part of map
- new stare animation for some enemies
- new enemy terrified screams
- new collectable log
- few new props
- button hint for hitting and hard hitting
- button hint animation
CHANGED
- you can now fill U. bottle from U. containers (if the bottle is completely empty)
- breakables (which spawn items) size affects health and spawnChance/itemRarity
- U. liquid purity is now affected by the "Urge" skill (lower Urge dust emission)
- better enemy spawn distribution on the map
- some vehicles drive slower on dirt
- small changes to the map
- small changes to some collectable logs
- vehicle wrecks now have item spawners
- enemies hit in shorter intervals
- energy now drains faster then before, when running
- edibles that contained Urlid now have random amount of Urlid in them (possibly none)
FIXED
- Urge Rush (Yellow fog) bad performance
- camera angle sometimes went offset after lag spike
- localEnemySpawner spawned flying enemies with offset (outside of the sewer tunnel)
- enemies couldn't destroy wire mesh build
- you could shoot through choppable trees
