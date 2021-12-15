The Chillwind has come!



You get up from your bed with a strange feeling. The lighting is not the same, everything is brighter. You approach the window and you understand what is going on. The Windchill has started, winter has fallen on Valsonge and the Mists. To your surprise, the lands of Ordval do not yet appear to be affected by the Windchill. What does it mean? Is this a clue about your domain's position in relation to Kortombe? Or maybe the seasons of the world outside the Mists are in no way related to those of your native land?

This new change of season brings you more questions than answers on the temporal and geographical links between Mists and Myriaden. You will need all your courage to continue your exploration in this cold weather. Luckily for you, Scissanna has a good supply of supon for the fireplace and Ovie will be able to stay warm inside the mansion.

December 15 - Version: 0.1.8.0

Features and Changes

Chillwind event is up with a new player frame and a new pet.

Cosmetic items are now available in the shop with the thematic of the Chillwind event.

Other players will now be visible in the same region as you. Max 10 players visible. A setting has been added to hide these unknown players in the options window.

Ressources tooltip to gather now shows quantity in have in your coffers.

Removed the market fee to sell items.

Fixes

In combat, when spamming a key to attack, it should no longer make the toolbar stick sometime.

Rylenback heroic had one of his mechanics not working properly. If you have the achievement, you are welcome to try again for a nice challenge.

The sleep button should no longer fail when a fitting item to sleep is present in the backpack.

Fixed the WASD key that sometimes stopped working.

Fixed the missing 1 of materials during crafting of stackable items.

Fixed an issue where you could start moving while gathering if the Wait command was used before and right next to a node.

When an item breaks, skills are updated right away.

Bound status is no longer lost when an item is upgraded.

Fixed a rare issue where a location would stay closed upon taking a new repeatable quest.

Content Changes