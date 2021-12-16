Patch 1.0.31

Hey everyone!

We're excited to finally bring v.1.0.31! As always, thank you all for your reports in Discord. As you join the server, please check the known-issues channel for a list of what all has been reported and are being actively worked on. Anything you find outside of that, please report in the bug-reports channel using the !bug command in the pinned messages.

We're hopeful these fixes will resolve a lot of the issues that players are having, but definitely let us know if you are still experiencing problems.

Tanner, Olivia and the rest of the TTR team

Bug Fixes

Fixed issue with items in player's inventory during the day transition becoming stuck in their inventory the next day.

Pausing during cutscenes should no longer cause issues with cutscene timing.

The time of day should be properly cleared when creating a new save during the same game instance.

Fixed issue with vaccinations reducing adoptability by one star.

Fixed the Clock Out button disappearing if enabling the summary tab in the reports page (when it wasn't enabled by default)

Fixed issue with end game scene, making it impossible to get to credits if said "no" the first time to the mayor

Fixed issue with being able to click to differnt tabs during the daily summary.

Fixed an issue with the Daily Summary becoming stuck.

Fixed the issue with Adoption Trait matches and the Emphasize action not registering properly.

Fixed issue with the Dog Log being able to scroll to empty pages when "Filter to Current" was checked.

Fixed issue with the default flooring patterns on the kennel and mecial rooms being mismatched.

Fixed issue with grants in sandbox mode sometimes loading placeholder text.

Fixed issue with pluralization in Adopt-a-thon community events where multiple dogs were adopted

Fixed issue with run kennels creating a hole in walls they are up against.

Rooms should now save and load wallpaper and flooring choices properly.

Kennels should now load and save upgrades and kennel level properly.

Animation fixes to dogs and visitors.

Fixed some camera issues with cutscenes 3_1 and 3_2

Story thread progress should be cleared properly when creating a new save during the same game instance.

Fix for incorrect labels for some kennels in the construction panel.

Fix for incorrect population cap label on the contstruction for L and T kennel variants.

Fix for the holding kennel navigation graph updater in Sunny Paws.

Fix for the summary screen not properly displaying prior data.

Adjusted the bounds of Sunny Paws shelter level.

New Additions/Changes