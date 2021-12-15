A Zombie Co-Op Challenge and Christmas decorations are here!

Hello Humans!

We hope everyone has a fun holiday so we made a new Co-Op Challenge for you and your friends to play!

Grab a friend and play through 10 new levels full of our 4 new Zombie enemies!

Be careful of their claws because unlike other enemies, if you chop their legs off, they still keep coming!

The Update is coming to Steam, Switch, Playstation and Xbox all at the same time so you can all play together with Crossplay!

When you complete it, you unlock the Zombie 1 skin to use in multiplayer.

You can play it now! It's also available for Switch, Playstation and Xbox consoles, and you can play together over crossplay! It's a Co-Op multiplayer only challenge so if you want to find someone to play it with, visit the #cddz-find-a-match channel in our Discord. https://discord.gg/doborog

On top of that, the whole of the arena is nicely decorated for christmas and the audience and commentators are wrapped up warm!

If you want to play festive levels, make sure to check out the 2020 Winter Level Competition entries here:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2369933278

Have a happy holiday and a very merry Christmas!