The Riftbreaker Experimental Update, December 15th 2021

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone,

Today we're soft-launching our Christmas Update on the experimental branch. The patch contains a couple of fixes for the issues you reported - thank you very much for that!

We have changed the method of downloading tools - they are now available through the Steam library, tools section. You will need to check a box in order to see them - see gif. The location after installation has not changed at all.

The patch also enables our redesigned, revamped and remastered Christmas seasonal event. It turns out that the tropical zone on Galatea 37 is not that tropical at all and it's been snowing a lot, which made Ashley feel the holiday spirit.

The player now starts survival mode with full SMG ammunition 320/320 (courtesy of SenorRagequit)

Added key 190 - "." - to use in the Customize Controls screen.

DamageSystem: fixed a crash when health component was missing in shields

Shield Generators should now work properly.

Winter seasonal event activated. It incorporates: new basic floor tiles, new lamp models, landmine model changed to a box gift, sentinel tower changed to snowman, two new skins for Mr. Riggs, unlocked with codes: HOHOHO and MERRYCHRISTMAS. The event is entirely optional and you can opt out at any time through the settings menu.

If all goes well we will be launching the patch on the default branch before Christmas.

Have fun!

EXOR Studios