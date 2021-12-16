 Skip to content

Live by the Sword: Tactics update for 16 December 2021

A massive Story Mode update is here! Play Act 2 now!

Build 7889765

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Act 2 available to play as of today!

The middle act of the Live by the Sword: Tactics Story Mode is now available, adding more cutscenes and battles which follow on directly from the dramatic conclusion of Act 1. Having uncovered a sinister plot, more will be revealed about our band of heroes as they face off against multiple challenging encounters on their path to save the kingdom.

This update puts us three quarters of the way through Early Access, plus we have some exciting announcements we're looking forward to sharing with you next year.

Thanks again for sticking with us through development and we hope you enjoy Act 2!

