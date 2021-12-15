Beta 0.8.4c Release and Patch Notes

Changes
Fixed a bug where you could exceed the limit of 3 Bladestorms via blades left in the ground by shadows with Umbral Remnant.
Umbral Blades thrown by Shadows can now be Bladestorms.
Fixed a bug where Werebear's Swipe was attacking slower than intended. It now has 14% more attack speed to match normal Swipe.
Updated the art for Glyphs to make them more visually distinct from each other.
The Crafting button now changes color based on what action will be performed.
Critical Vulnerability and Blinding Poison aliments now show under enemy health bars.
Upheaval's skill tree now uses the correct icon in the center.
You can now search your stash for items with Legendary Potential. For example, "2 legend" will highlight all items with exactly 2 Legendary Potential.
Alt tooltips and the Game Guide now state if a unique cannot have legendary potential.
Node Tooltips
- Added subskill tooltips to many Swarmblade nodes that were missing them.
- Clarified Swarmblade's Toxic Hum node to say that the Locust Swarm (from Swarm Strike) deals increased damage per locust consumed and that you have additional poison chance per locust consumed, while the Swarm is active.
- Clarified Swarmblade's Bloodlust Swarm to say that the Locust Swarm (from Swarm Strike) deals increased damage and gains increased area per bleed consumed.
- Clarified Swarmblade's Viper's Call to say that it does not include the base added poison chance or increased poison duration when you take the node.
- Clarified Spriggan Form's Ice Branch to say that the poison chance converted to frostbite includes all three Spriggan skill.
- Clarified the Burst of Agony node in Umbral Blades to state that it gains "more explosion area per second on ground", rather than just "more explosion area"
Bug Fixes
- Likely fixed a bug where sound could stutter a lot during combat, especially with Upheaval. Please let us know if you’re still encountering this and we will investigate further.
- Fixed a bug that caused most skill-related sprites to have visual artifacts.
- Fixed a bug where Swarmblade's Armblade Slashes were not affected by increased attack speed nodes from Serpent Strike while you had the Viper's Call node.
- Fixed a bug where Swarmblade's Toxic Hum was not correctly providing its increased damage per locust consumed.
- Fixed a bug where Swarmblade's Bloodlust Swarm was not correctly providing its increased damage per bleed consumed.
- You can now correctly allocate points into Swarmblade's Neverending Drove node with only one point in the Toxic Hum node.
- Fixed a bug where Umbral Blades's Subzero Intrusion did not convert shock chance to frostbite chance.
- Fixed a bug where Summon Spriggan’s cold conversion node did not convert poison to frostbite.
- Fixed a bug where Sciurine Rage (Primal Squirrel companion ability) could not be refreshed or triggered by other effects such as Frenzy Totem's Furious Cry.
- Fixed the Druid’s Eternal Nature passive having an incorrect description.
- Fixed a bug where you could not copy loot filters from clipboard that were made in earlier versions of the game.
- Fixed a bug where controller mappings did not get reset properly when needed.
- Fixed Flame Gryphons being smaller than intended and flickering slightly.
- Fixed some visual issues with Lightning Elementals.
- Fixed a bug that caused a LE-24 error for some new players.
- Fixed a bug that caused the LE-36 error to appear.
