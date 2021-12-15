Update 1.0.11

Ironman Changes
- Ironman difficulty is removed
- Ironman modifier added, allowing players to play any difficulty with ironman rules.
- When starting a game with the ironman checkbox enabled, provides a warning that describes what it does.
- Completing an Ironman game will now show a menu title of IRONMAN with the difficulty level on which it was completed
General
- Now supports 4 monitor setups
- Fixed an issue where subtitles would have black backgrounds instead of a black transparent background as intended.
- Fixed an issue when speedrun timers are activated and font sizes were shrunk after pausing and unpausing the screen
Chapter 8
- Fixed an issue that always provided an UnPerfect result when completed.
Chapter 9
- Fixed an issue preventing a spider-related achievement from being acquired on EASY difficulties.
- Fixed an issue that prevented perfect results due to an experience not being accounted for.
Chapter 10
- Fixed an issue that always provided an UnPerfect result when completed
Grenade Guy
- Opens a holiday present from Mike that includes a small "Iron man" made from the Omega building
Changed files in this update