UnMetal update for 15 December 2021

Update 1.0.11

Build 7889621 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ironman Changes

  • Ironman difficulty is removed
  • Ironman modifier added, allowing players to play any difficulty with ironman rules.
  • When starting a game with the ironman checkbox enabled, provides a warning that describes what it does.
  • Completing an Ironman game will now show a menu title of IRONMAN with the difficulty level on which it was completed

General

  • Now supports 4 monitor setups
  • Fixed an issue where subtitles would have black backgrounds instead of a black transparent background as intended.
  • Fixed an issue when speedrun timers are activated and font sizes were shrunk after pausing and unpausing the screen

Chapter 8

  • Fixed an issue that always provided an UnPerfect result when completed.

Chapter 9

  • Fixed an issue preventing a spider-related achievement from being acquired on EASY difficulties.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented perfect results due to an experience not being accounted for.

Chapter 10

  • Fixed an issue that always provided an UnPerfect result when completed

Grenade Guy

  • Opens a holiday present from Mike that includes a small "Iron man" made from the Omega building

