Being Ball update for 15 December 2021

Update Notes for Dec 15

Share · View all patches · Build 7889576 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bonus time is now represented with an image indicator instead of plain numbers.
  • Changes to hold buttons.
  • Camera view fixes when looking at the current ball.
  • Fixed a script bug that potentially prevents the menu from showing all the level buttons.

