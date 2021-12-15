- Bonus time is now represented with an image indicator instead of plain numbers.
- Changes to hold buttons.
- Camera view fixes when looking at the current ball.
- Fixed a script bug that potentially prevents the menu from showing all the level buttons.
Being Ball update for 15 December 2021
Update Notes for Dec 15
Patchnotes via Steam Community
